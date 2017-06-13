Another CS Neighborhood Asks The City Council For Protection From New Stealth Dorms

There is another older College Station residential neighborhood asking the city council for protection from stealth dorms.

And council members at their last meeting asked the planning and zoning commission for assistance.

Two homeowners who live south of the Texas A&M campus spoke at last Thursday’s meeting, George Dresser and Emily Jane Cowen…who is president of the recently organized Southside Neighbors Advocacy Group.

Mayor Karl Mooney received council support to have P&Z study what other college cities are doing to keep out unwanted rental housing…based on what he learned attending a recent convention.

Further protections for single family neighborhoods in College Station will require changing the city’s development regulations.