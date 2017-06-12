Four Dog Bite Victim In The Twin Cities

From the city of Bryan:

The Bryan Animal Services Division is asking for the public’s help in locating a dog that bit a person on June 10, 2017 around 7 PM near the 2400 block of Long Drive in Bryan, TX.

The animal was described as a blonde, possibly male Pitbull, with light eyes matching its coat color.

The dog was wearing a brown canvas collar and was last seen running in the direction of Maglothin Court.

The animal needs to be located so it may be observed to rule out possible rabies exposure. If the animal cannot be found, the person bitten may have to undergo rabies treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Bryan Animal Control at 979-361-3888.

From College Station police:

On 6/8/17, College Station Animal Control received a report of an animal bite.

The victim advised that around 0900 hours on 6/8/17, he parked his vehicle next to a Chrysler 300 white or cream in color, at the Lowes parking lot located at 4451 State Highway 6 S.

The Chrysler was located in the middle of the parking lot close to the handicap zone.

The victim said the Chrysler had the rear passenger side window open.

The victim also said that a golden retriever had his head out of the window.

The victim tried to pet the dog and was bit by the dog.

College Station Animal Control is asking for help from the public in locating the dog involved in the bite and its owner. The dog needs to be located and observed to rule out possible rabies exposure to the victim.

If you have any information about this case, please call (979) 764-3600.

From the city of Bryan:

The Bryan Animal Services Division is asking for the public’s help in locating a dog that bit a person on June 8, 2017 around 6:45 PM near the 1700 block of South Texas Avenue at Dollar General.

The animal was described as large tan/cream colored Pitbull and was last seen at Dollar General running away from the store.

The animal needs to be located so it may be observed to rule out possible rabies exposure. If the animal cannot be found, the person bitten may have to undergo rabies treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Bryan Animal Control at 979-361-3888.

From College Station police:

On 6/7/17, College Station Animal Control received a report of an animal bite.

The victim advised that around 1900 hours on 6/7/17, she was at 301 West Ridge Dr (Steeplechase Dog park) with her tan Labrador dog.

The victim advised that an Asian couple entered the dog park with their German Shepherd and let it off leash.

The victim advised that the German Shepherd began to attack her dog. The victim stated that she separated the dogs and in the process was bit by the German Shepherd.

The victim advised that the Asian couple left the park as soon as the incident occurred.

The victim stated that the Asian female was wearing a bright colored dress and the Asian male was wearing a black shirt with blue jeans.

The victim stated that they left on foot and were heading towards Trace Meadows or Antelope Ln.

College Station Animal Control is asking for help from the public in locating the dog involved in the bite and its owner.

The dog needs to be located and observed to rule out possible rabies exposure to the victim.

If you have any information about this case, please call (979) 764-3600.