Ceremonial Construction Topping Of Texas A&M’s New Hotel And Conference Center

Texas A&M system officials celebrate the ceremonial topping of the new hotel and conference center that’s under construction north of Kyle Field.

Chancellor John Sharp calls the $143 million dollar, 236 room facility a crown jewel.

Board of regents chairman Charles Schwartz of Houston says this complex will outdo facilities elsewhere in the Southeastern Conference.

System vice chancellor of business affairs Phillip Ray says a model room of the hotel is being constructed and will be on display at the northeast corner of Kyle Field starting in July.

Private developers provided the financing for the complex, which is scheduled to open in September of 2018.

Revenue sources includes 10 year hotel room leases.

Naming rights for the facility will run between $20 and $25 million dollars.