Brazos County District Court Criminal Convictions & Sentencings

A College Station man has faced two Brazos County district court juries in the last seven months. The latest jury found 22 year old Jervon Cammorto-Castro guilty of two armed robberies in College Station in January of 2015. Castro was sentenced to 12 years for the robbery at the Cash America store on Texas and a holdup at the Chipotle in Northgate. Last December, another jury found Castro not guilty of assaulting one of two College Station police officers involved in arresting Castro. Two officers were treated for non-life threatening injuries during Castro’s apprehension. Charges involving the other officer were dropped, according to online records.

For the third time, a Navasota man has been convicted of evading arrest. After a Brazos County district court jury found 27 year old Antron Harris guilty, the jury sentenced him to four and a half years in prison. According to the district attorney’s office, Harris was arrested in April 2015 following a pursuit by a DPS trooper on Highway 6 south of College Station where speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour. The trooper had stopped Harris for driving a SUV with an expired buyer’s tag. During the chase that lasted four miles, Harris threw out three small baggies of marijuana.

Brazos County prosecutors reached a plea agreement with a Bryan woman who pleaded guilty to her third DWI. 62 year old Shirley Williams was sentenced to four years in prison. According to her arrest report, Williams did not stop for a College Station patrolman last July for driving 55 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone on Harvey Road near Munson. She did not stop until she was on Walton, two blocks from Texas.

The Brazos County district attorney’s office announced a Bryan man who police described as a “mid-level drug dealer” was sentenced to ten years for making and selling crack cocaine. John Knox Jr., who admitted to selling narcotics to earn a living, was the subject of two searches of his home in a seven month period two years ago.