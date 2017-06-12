Arrests Following Gunfire, DWI Of Unconscious Driver With High BAC, & Stolen SUV And Two Chases

Gunfire in a west Bryan neighborhood last Thursday night resulted in no injuries and one arrest. 9-1-1 told police several men got in a car following a disturbance on Wellington Street then started firing shots as they drove away. A patrol officer spotted the car on Highway 21 and followed it across town until the car stopped in a parking lot off the freeway south frontage road near Long Drive. The officer spotted inside the car what he thought was a magazine from a semi automatic pistol. That led to a search of the car, where gunshell casings were found. One of the passengers told police he fired three shots at a parked SUV in the direction where the victim was hiding. That led to the arrest of 19 year old Ladarion Steel on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and throwing away the handgun.

A College Station woman is out of jail after posting bond on a drunk driving charge where she is accused of having a blood alcohol level almost six times the legal limit. According to the arrest report, an emergency room doctor told College Station police the alcohol level of 42 year old Elizabeth Courteau was .470. That’s after a motorist notified CSPD that Courteau was unconscious while behind the wheel after her minivan struck a curb at Rock Prairie Road and Edelweiss.

If you were wondering last Tuesday around lunchtime about multiple law enforcement agencies were in the Towerpoint shopping center area, it involved a hit and run crash, a pursuit of a stolen vehicle, and a foot chase across the freeway. Precinct three chief deputy constable Calder Lively reported shoppers in the H-E-B parking lot helped track down the suspects. According to the arrest report, 20 year old Evrin Shivers of Bryan said he took responsibility for stealing a SUV and the hit and run south of the former Texas World Speedway. No injuries were reported from the crash or chasing down the suspects. Two passengers were taken to jail for evading arrest.