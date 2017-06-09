Texas Governor Greg Abbott on The Infomaniacs

Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited with WTAW’s Scott Delucia on The Infomaniacs Friday, June 9 2017.

Topics included:

The timing of the legislature’s special session starting July 18.

Friction between the Texas Senate and House during the just completed regular session.

Sunset legislation being the first priority in the special session.

The special session proposal to give teachers a $1,000 dollar pay raise.

The special session proposal related to studying school finance reform.

The special session proposal changing laws related to property tax rollback elections.

The special session proposal to change municipal annexation laws and comments about the new sanctuary cities law.

The special session proposal commonly known as the “bathroom bill”.

And reaction to comments made by Congressman Bill Flores of Bryan on The Infomaniacs that the state won’t have to spend $800 million dollars in the next state budget for border security.

