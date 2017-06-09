Series Preview: Aggie Baseball squares off against Davidson on Sportsradio 1150 and the Zone 102.7 FM

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies look to earn their sixth College World Series trip when they host the Davidson Wildcats in a best-of-three Super Regional series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park starting Friday.

The Maroon and White became just the sixth No. 3 regional seed to earn Super Regional host honors. Texas A&M (39-21) swept through Houston Regional with wins against Baylor (8-5), Iowa (3-2) and Houston (4-3).

Davidson (35-24) is enjoying the best season in school history. The Wildcats are one of the hottest teams in the country with wins in 10 of their last 11 games. Davidson never trailed in the Chapel Hill Regional and toppled the host and No. 2 overall seed North Carolina twice.

The Aggies have extended their school-record string of consecutive NCAA Championships to 11. Texas A&M is making its eighth appearance in an NCAA Super Regional, including making three consecutive appearances for the first time in school annals. It marks the third time the Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park complex will host an NCAA Super Regional.

Texas A&M has advanced to the College World Series on five occasions, including 1951, ’64, ’93, ’99 and 2011.

Davidson Wildcats

Texas A&M Aggies

The contests will be available on All three games will air on SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone. Also, ESPN2 with Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and (color) handling the call. ESPN3 provides events to ESPN subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One).

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (39-21, 16-14 SEC) vs. DAVIDSON WILDCATS (35-24, 13-11 A-10)

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • College Station, Texas

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• FRIDAY: #15 Brigham Hill (Jr., RHP, 8-3, 3.29 ERA) vs. #34 Durin O’Linger (RSr., RHP, 9-3, 2.89 ERA)

• SATURDAY: #12 Corbin Martin (Jr., RHP, 7-3, 2.99 ERA) vs. TBA

• SUNDAY: #32 Stephen Kolek (So., RHP, 4-4, 3.59 ERA) vs. TBA

SCHEDULE Friday, 2:04 pm; Saturday, 5:04 pm; Sunday, 5:04 pm RADIO SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone • Dave South (play-by-play) TELEVISION ESPN2 • Mike Morgan (play-by-play), Jay Walker (color analyst) LIVE VIDEO ESPN3 (WatchESPN credentials required through cable provider) LIVE AUDIO 12thMan.com LIVE STATS NCAA.com RANKINGS Texas A&M – 15th (CB), 17th (NCBWA); Davidson – 16th (CB & NCBWA) SERIES HISTORY First Meeting

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics