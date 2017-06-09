Lt. Jesse Easterwood Display Is Moved To A More Public Location At The Airport

A display recognizing the Aggie for whom Easterwood Airport is named is now in a more public location.

Lt. Jesse Easterwood went to Europe three years before the United States entered World War One.

And according to Dr. John Adams Jr. of the Aggie History Group, Easterwood flew for the British, French, and Italian air forces.

After surviving the Great War, Easterwood died in 1919 while testing aircraft for the Navy in the Panama Canal Zone.

Adams says in the late 1930’s, Easterwood’s family presented a portrait and the aviator’s Navy Cross to A&M president Gibb Gilchrist.

The family’s display…which also includes the proclamation naming Easterwood Field…was moved this week from the general aviation building to McKenzie terminal.

The request was granted in less than one week after the Aggie History Group sent a letter to A&M system chancellor John Sharp.

The display will be moved to a permanent location once the renovation of McKenzie terminal is completed.

Click below for comments from John Adams Jr., visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

