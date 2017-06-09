Freeway Frontage Road Repaving Starts Sunday Night

From the TxDOT Bryan district office:

Paving operations will begin Sunday night on the SH 6 Southbound Frontage Road near FM 158.

There are several sections that will be paved on the frontage roads between FM 158 and Rock Prairie Road.

Operations will follow along the southbound side and then move to the northbound side.

Lane closures can be expected from 6:30 pm to 7:00 am Sunday night through Thursday night for the next two weeks.

Drivers should be alert to the additional signage for the ramp and lane closures in the construction area.