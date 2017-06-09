Home » Featured Stories, News » Construction Starts On Memorial Remembering Those Who Died In The West Fertilizer Plant Explosion

Construction Starts On Memorial Remembering Those Who Died In The West Fertilizer Plant Explosion

Posted by Featured Stories, News Friday, June 9th, 2017

DALLAS (AP) – Work has begun on a memorial to honor the 15 people killed in the 2013 fertilizer plant explosion in the Central Texas city of West.

The memorial is being built in a city park about 100 yards from where the West Fertilizer Co. plant exploded on April 17, 2013.

A federal investigation into the blast that caused $100 million in damage determined it was a criminal act.

Memorial committee chairman Joe Pustejovsky says donations will cover the $300,000 cost of the project.

The memorial, designed by former West resident Kurt Vrbas, will feature a reflecting pool surrounded by plaques that pay tribute to the 12 first-responders and three residents who died.

Pustejovsky says construction began a month ago and is scheduled to conclude by the end of the summer.

 

Screen shot from the April 4, 2017 minutes of the West city council.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=116559

Posted by on Jun 9 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-