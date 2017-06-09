Aggie senior Lindon Victor defends NCAA title with 8,390 points

EUGENE – Texas A&M senior Lindon Victor successfully defended his NCAA title in the decathlon with a score of 8,390 points as he produced the seventh best performance on the collegiate all-time list.

Having broken the collegiate record in the decathlon twice this season, with 8,472 points at the Texas Relays and 8,539 points at the SEC Championships, Lindon now has five of the top eight collegiate decathlon scores, occupying performances 1, 2, 6, 7, and 8.

“This was a really tough meet for me,” stated Victor. “I just thank God that I was able to get 10 points for my team. It was the hardest decathlon I’ve done. My experience from the Olympics in Rio last summer helped me.

“I think I did one decathlon too much coming into the NCAA meet. So, I was a little bit tired. But as Coach Henry always says, it’s what you think. Coming into here I knew I was going to win. Even if I had some subpar marks I knew I had to be consistent. That’s the decathlon, it comes down to who is mentally tough and can bounce back from a bad event.”

Victor also becomes just the fifth individual to successfully defend a NCAA title in the multi-event, joining Oregon’s Ashton Eaton (2008, 2009, 2010), Rob Muzzio of George Mason (1984, 1985), Arizona’s Jake Arnold (2006, 2007) and Georgia’s Maicel Uibo (2014, 2015).

While he came up short of breaking the NCAA meet record of 8,457 set by Eaton in 2010, Victor did better his own NCAA meet record score through nine events. Victor scored 7,805 points after nine events today to better the score of 7,723 he established in the 2016 NCAA meet.

The second day of the decathlon started with a 14.78 in the 110 hurdles for 876 points and then Victor added 940 points from a 174-11 (53.31) in the discus. A pole vault clearance of 15-1 ½ (4.61) added 793 points while a 220-7 (67.24) produced 847 points.

Heading into the final event, the 1,500m, Victor trailed the meet record by 652 points, which would require a 4:44.45 to break it by a point. With a margin of 266 points over runner-up Devon Williams of Georgia, Victor settled for securing the 10 team points instead of pursing the meet record.

“The meet record was on my mind, and I knew Devon could run a good 1500,” said Victor. “If he was going to run it, I was going to go with him. Then at a point during the race I saw him give up, so I thought ‘I’m really tired and 10 points is very valuable to my team right now’. So, Ashton Eaton’s meet record still stands.”

Williams scored 8,181 points as runner-up, finishing 209 points behind Victor. In third place was Luca Wieland of Minnesota at 8,146 points while Michigan’s Steven Bastien finished fourth at 8,015.

In women’s action on Thursday, Aaliyah Brown ran 11.18 as runner-up in her section of the 100m semifinal, earning an automatic advancement to the final. Brown ran the second fastest time in the semifinal, trailing only an 11.17 by Teahna Daniels of Texas, who ran in the same heat as Brown. Aggie Brenessa Thompson finished eighth in her heat with an 11.60.

Brown also advanced in the 200m, running 22.83 (wind 1.9) to place second in her heat to Harvard’s Gabrielle Thomas, who also ran 22.83. Diamond Spaulding placed fourth in the same section with a 23.07 that didn’t advance on time, missing the final spot in the final by 0.07 of a second.

Jaevin Reed ran a career best of 51.67 from lane two to place second in her section of the 400m semifinal to reach the final. Reed moves to No. 4 performer on the Aggie all-time list and is now No. 2 on the 2017 world junior list. On the U.S. junior list this season, Reed claims the top position ahead of a 51.88 by Sydney McLaughlin.

Briyahna Desrosiers , stationed in lane 1 in the same heat with Reed, ran 53.18 to place sixth in the section and 13th overall.

In the 4×400, Reed supplied Texas A&M with an anchor leg of 50.67 as the Aggies finished third in their section at 3:29.94 and advanced to the final on time. The first three legs included Desrosiers, Kadecia Baird and Glorilisha Carter (52.37).

The women’s javelin final had Audrey Malone finishing seventh with a throw of 174-2 (53.09). Madalaine Stulce placed 21st with a mark of 160-4 (48.87).

Alison Ondrusek placed 14th in the hammer, producing a mark of 205-4 (62.60) in the opening round. Her throw is the No. 4 performance on the Texas A&M all-time list. Ondrusek, who holds the Aggie school record with a 208-0 (63.41) from earlier this season, missed making the final by two feet, six inches.

Jazmine Fray finished sixth in her section of the 800m semifinal, running 2:05.70 after leading the field through 200m (27.4), 400m (59.47), and 600m (1:31.6). Fray’s time ranks as the 10th best performance on the Aggie all-time list, which she tops with a school record of 2:01.43 from this season.

In the semifinal of the 4×100 relay, Texas A&M finished second in its heat with a time of 43.14, but were disqualified for passing out of the zone. The Aggies line-up included Brenessa Thompson , Danyel White , Jaevin Reed and Aaliyah Brown .

Also disqualified for the same infraction were LSU and Miami. LSU, who equaled the collegiate record this season with a time of 42.12, won their section in 42.76 prior to the dq.

This marks the first time since 2006 that Texas A&M will not have a sprint relay in the women’s final. During a 10-year span, from 2007 to 2016, the Aggie women won the final six times.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics