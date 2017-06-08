New Blue Bell President Speaks At Leadership Brazos Alumni Association Luncheon

In the next couple of years, expect to see the old Blue Bell back.

Three months into his new position as Blue Bell president, Ricky Dickson spoke at Wednesday’s Leadership Brazos Alumni Association luncheon.

Dickson says every day is a new day to keep Blue Bell’s production plants cleaner than an operating room.

Blue Bell’s comeback continues, almost two and a half years since learning of listeria contamination.

Dickson says the comeback also includes Blue Bell returning to the company’s previous level of supporting community events.

Named president in February, Dickson spoke for about 30 minutes.

He opened by how he started with Blue Bell in 1981 after graduating from Baylor.

Dickson was introduced as a “soldier of Blue Bell”…with a military like series of transfers with the company. He started in Dallas, moved to Ft. Worth, then San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, back to Ft. Worth, then to Kansas City, and back to Tulsa before going to Brenham.

He became the first person who is not a member of the Kruse family to be Blue Bell’s president in more than one hundred years.

Dickson shared five leadership qualities…vision, discipline, being a servant leader, expecting the unexpected, and his favorite, passion.

The chairman of the Leadership Brazos Alumni Association council, Hans Hammond, announced it was the first day to apply for the 2017-18 leadership class.