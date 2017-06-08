Looking For A Dog That Bit Someone In A CS Dog Park

From College Station police:

On 6/7/17, College Station Animal Control received a report of an animal bite.

The victim advised that around 1900 hours on 6/7/17, she was at 301 West Ridge Dr (Steeplechase Dog park) with her tan Labrador dog.

The victim advised that an Asian couple entered the dog park with their German Shepherd and let it off leash.

The victim advised that the German Shepherd began to attack her dog. The victim stated that she separated the dogs and in the process was bit by the German Shepherd.

The victim advised that the Asian couple left the park as soon as the incident occurred.

The victim stated that the Asian female was wearing a bright colored dress and the Asian male was wearing a black shirt with blue jeans.

The victim stated that they left on foot and were heading towards Trace Meadows or Antelope Ln.

College Station Animal Control is asking for help from the public in locating the dog involved in the bite and its owner.

The dog needs to be located and observed to rule out possible rabies exposure to the victim.

If you have any information about this case, please call (979) 764-3600.