Keuchel-less Astros fall to Royals; Mets’ rally past Rangers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jason Vargas tossed five solid innings for his eighth victory, Cheslor Cuthbert drove in three runs and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Houston Astros 7-5. The anticipated pitching duel between Vargas (8-3) and Dallas Keuchel, who have the two best ERAs in the majors, never materialized because Keuchel was a late scratch with an illness after going out to warm up.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Jay Bruce homered twice and the New York Mets scored the tie-breaking run in the ninth inning on a throwing error by second baseman Rougned Odor to beat the Texas Rangers 4-3. With two on and two outs, Jose Reyes hit a chopper up the middle against reliever Matt Bush. Odor fielded the ball but bounced his throw to second while fading away from the bag. Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus was unable to hold on for an inning-ending forceout as pinch-runner Matt Reynolds scored from second base.