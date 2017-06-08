City of Bryan Update on WTAW

City of Bryan Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Thursday, June 8th, 2017
Kevin Russell, Bryan’s Economic Development/Development Services Director, discussed building permits, hotel development, Austin’s Colony, the future of Oakmont, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, June 8.
Click below to hear Kevin Russell visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
