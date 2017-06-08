Bryan School Board Continues Budget Discussions

Public school administrators are moving ahead with developing next year’s budgets after the Texas legislature decided not to change school finance laws during the regular session.

The Bryan school board is considering a budget for next year that has a shortfall of $5.2 million dollars.

There was no board opposition during a workshop on Monday to an option given by chief financial officer Amy Drozd to raise the tax rate two cents for maintenance and operations, which would generate $4.1 million in new money.

The $4.1 million breaks down to $2.9 million from the state and $1.3 generated from Bryan ISD property owners.

Drozd also reported the latest enrollment projections would generate an additional $270,000 dollars, along with another $100,000 from students in career and technology programs.

During the same workshop, the board unanimously voted to pay off $900,000 from a 2009 bond issue. That will reduce the tax rate for Bryan ISD’s interest fund by two cents and save the district $67,266 in interest expense.

Final action on the budget won’t take place until August.

Additional information from Bryan ISD:

Despite what looked like a change in the funding public schools, the legislative session closed with no meaningful budget relief to public schools.

For the year ahead, the District is considering additional classroom teaching positions, bus purchases, general inflation and a possible general salary increase for staff similar to last year’s raise of 3 percent. Based on the funding formula that would be in place for next year, the budget shortfall is expected to exceed $5 million.

Several options were presented to help reconcile the shortfall but the largest item, and the only one that will balance the budget at this time, is seeking an increase to the M&O (Maintenance & Operations) tax rate of $.02. The District’s current M&O tax rate is $1.04, and under the current funding system, an increase to $1.06 will maximize state revenue by taking advantage of all “golden pennies” in the funding formula.

Raising the M&O tax rate by $0.02 (two cents) would generate an estimated additional $4.2 million in revenue. Some $2.9 million of that revenue would be new, additional revenue from the state due to golden pennies.

Due to very favorable interest rates on the last three bond sales and bond refundings, the Bryan ISD Administration may recommend an I&S (Interest and Sinking) debt rate that is $0.02 lower for taxpayers than the current $0.31. The District will still be able to manage debt payments and meet all financial obligations while minimizing the overall impact to taxpayers.

Voted on today was approval to pay off $900,000 in variable rate bonds issued back in 2009. These bonds can be redeemed without increasing the debt service rate. The motion passed unanimously.

While property values have gone up, those higher property values do not translate into additional money for the operating budgets of school Districts. Over a two-year span, as Districts increase tax collections due to property value growth, the State captures those funds by decreasing the District’s state revenue.

At an M&O tax rate of $1.06 (up from $1.04), the District will not be subject to any recapture by the State (via Chapter 41). In other words, the additional revenue will not put Bryan ISD in the position of having to send money to Austin, as other “property rich” Districts must do. Bryan ISD has not yet arrived at the funding/student number that would trigger recapture.