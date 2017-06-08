Brazos County Commission’s Lawyer Retires And Moves To Boerne

A longtime Brazos County assistant county attorney who worked closely with county commissioners retired for less than one week.

Bill Ballard, who spent 27 years handling civil issues for Brazos County, started June 1 in a similar position with Kendall County in Boerne.

At his last appearance in Brazos County, Ballard told WTAW News he will miss community roles, including service on the BTU board of directors, the Boys and Girls Club board, and the Lions Club.

Taking over for Ballard in Brazos County is Bruce Erratt.

Click below for comments from Bill Ballard, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.