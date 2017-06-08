Arrests Of Naked DWI Suspect, 22nd Arrest Of Bryan Man In 16 Years, & Crack Cocaine Arrest In Home With 15 People

A College Station man is accused of driving his vehicle into a home early Tuesday morning, then confronting a College Station patrolman wearing no clothes. 24 year old Christian Alessi for driving while intoxicated. According to the arrest report, when Alessi charged the officer, the officer fired his Taser, hitting Alessi in the back. After an emergency room evaluation, Alessi told the officer he had smoked one and a half bowls of marijuana before getting behind the wheel and driving his vehicle into a house on Summerway Drive. Alessi is out of jail after posting bond on the misdemeanor DWI charge.

Click below for comments from College Station police Sgt. Kyle Patterson, who watched the bodycam video of the incident.

Two and a half months after leaving the Brazos County jail, a Bryan man is back for the 22nd time in 16 years. Bryan police arrested 32 year old Winston Brown on charges of burglary and criminal mischief at two businesses. Brown is accused of disarming the alarm system and breaking windows to gain entry into an office of a construction business on South Texas near Coulter…then going to the Family Dollar on Coulter and damaging the store’s video surveillance and entering the building. According to the arrest report, Brown kept asking officers to let him in the store to get his smartphone. Investigators believe Brown was trying to retrieve a computer hard drive that was taken from the nearby office. Officers also matched shoe prints around Family Dollar to a pair of Nike Air Force Ones that Brown was wearing. According to online records, Brown posted bond March 13th following his arrest last November for armed robberies at two Bryan convenience stores. At that time, Brown was also held for Burleson County authorities for an aggravated robbery.

A Bryan man arrested at his home with 11 children and four adults inside spent three days in jail before being released on bond. 32 year old Paul Sims Jr. was charged with possessing crack cocaine and 780 dollars in an unlocked safe. The arrest followed a search by the Bryan police department’s special investigation division. According to the arrest report, CPS was called due to the number of children and what was described as the “untidy” condition officers of the home.