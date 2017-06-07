TCEQ Allows Bryan ISD To Contest Saint Gobain Cermaics Expansion Plans

Expansion plans by a west Bryan manufacturer remain on hold following a decision by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).

TCEQ has granted the Bryan school district what amounts to a court hearing contesting plans by Saint Gobain ceramics.

According to an order issued by TCEQ chairman Bryan Shaw, an administrative hearing will be held in the next six months to consider three things related to a draft permit previously issued to Saint Gobain:

(A) Whether the draft permit is protective of the health of students and staff at nearby schools;

(B) Whether the use of an alternative air quality model in lieu of the AERMOD air quality model was appropriate; and

(C) Whether the meteorological data used in the model was representative of the Bryan area.

One year ago, the Bryan school board voted to support opponents of the expansion, where Saint Gobain wants to add a new tunnel kiln and modify an existing tunnel kiln at its plant on Independence Avenue in the Brazos County Industrial Park.

This was one of three items the school board was scheduled to take up Monday in executive session. No action was taken following the behind closed doors discussion.