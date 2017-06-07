Retired Brazos County District Judge Returns In Temporary Position

Two and a half years after retiring as the longest serving trial judge in Brazos County, J.D. Langley is back in the courtroom.

County commissioners this week approved hiring Langley to take over the family law associate court through October 1.

County judge Duane Peters says that follows the retirement of judge Cindy Miller.

Peters is proposing in the next county budget, making the family law court judge a full-time position.

Peters says the local judges will recommend a permanent replacement for the family court position.

