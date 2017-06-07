Legislative Victories Claimed By High Speed Rail Proponents And Opponents

Both sides in the high speed passenger rail project between Houston and Dallas claim victory from the Texas legislature’s regular session.

The external affairs manager for Texas Central sent a news release congratulating the governor, lieutenant governor, and house speaker for passing two bills sought by opponents of the bullet train. Holly Reed thanked them “for their leadership and support of fiscal conservatism and safety”.

Senate bill 977, which was signed by the governor last week, bans state money from paying for anything related to high speed rail owned by a private entity. That includes planning, construction, operation, and maintenance costs.

On the governor’s desk but not signed as of Wednesday morning, was Senate bill 975. According to the group Texans Against High Speed Rail (TAHSR), that requires private entities to have increased security above and beyond what Texas Central has in its plans.

Quoting a post made Monday on the TAHSR Facebook page, “We are very pleased that the 85th Legislature and Governor Greg Abbott took the opportunity to protect our tax dollars from being used on a private high-speed rail project. But there are still other areas that need to be vetted to ensure that our state, citizens, and rights are entirely protected from any negative impacts that could come from this proposed project.”

The Texas Central spokeswoman also stated in her e-mail that she looks forward to their continued work with federal and state agencies as their “safety and security plans move ahead”.