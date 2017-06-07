Fatality Crash On Highway 6 Between Bryan and Hearne

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Highway 6 is blocked between Bryan and Hearne.

WTAW listeners have suggested as alternate routes, Old Hearne Road between Benchley and Hearne, FM 46 between OSR and Highway 79, and FM 50 between Highway 21 and Highway 79.

A three vehicle crash on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne just before 7 a.m. Wednesday resulted in one death and blocked traffic in both directions.

Robertson County sheriff Gerald Yezak reported two passenger vehicles and a motorcycle were involved.

It has not been disclosed if the person who died was in one of the vehicles or the motorcycle.

The sheriff also told WTAW News five DPS troopers are at the scene, which is on 6 at the railroad overpass north of OSR.

A WTAW listener texted there was a second collision on 6 at OSR involving a vehicle that was trying to turn around.