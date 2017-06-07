Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, June 7th, 2017

Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed his recent trip overseas, Qatar, the Freedom Caucus’ timeline regarding tax reform, the budget for border security, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, June 7.

Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

BillFlores060717

