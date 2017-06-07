Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

Mayor Karl Mooney, City of College Station, discussed the Metropolitan Planning Organization update, funding sources for the city, infrastructure development, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, June 7.

