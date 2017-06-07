College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAW

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, June 7th, 2017
Mayor Karl Mooney, City of College Station, discussed the Metropolitan Planning Organization update, funding sources for the city, infrastructure development, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, June 7.
Click below to hear Karl Mooney visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=116482
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Jun 7 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.