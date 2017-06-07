Bolivar Peninsula’s Rollover Pass Being Closed For Private Development

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) _ Galveston County will pay $1.7 million to acquire land owned by a recreational club around Rollover Pass amid development plans for the fishing spot.

The Galveston County Daily News reports county commissioners Tuesday approved the settlement with the Gulf Coast Rod, Reel and Gun Club.

Commissioners in 2016 voted to use eminent domain to acquire the Bolivar (BAH’-lee-vur) Peninsula land amid plans to close the pass and build a pier.

The pass, dredged by Texas in 1954 in a public-private partnership, cuts through land to create a fast-moving stream of water between the Gulf of Mexico and Galveston Bay.

The Texas Legislature in 2009 earmarked about $6 million to fill the pass. Concerns were raised about erosion and silt reaching nearby shipping lanes.

Critics say it’s a government land grab.