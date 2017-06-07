My Aggie Nation Podcast: Corbin Martin, Justin Parker preview Davidson and the Super Regionals

It’s wall-to-wall Super Regional coverage on the My Aggie Nation Podcast. A&M starting pitcher Corbin Martin sits down with the show to look back at the Aggies’ dominant Houston Regional run and sets the stage for a Cinderella Supers with Davidson. Also, Lake Norman Citizen sports editor Justin Parker calls in to give a closer look at the Wildcat baseball team. Finally, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor give their take on the best-of-three series.