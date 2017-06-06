Sul Ross Elementary Celebrating the Past

As construction continues at the new Sul Ross Elementary, current and former faculty, staff and students will come together to reminisce on the old days.

Principal Kristina Brunson said everyone is invited to the ceremony on Thursday.

“We have some former principals as well as a staff member that worked here for 30 plus years and has gone to school here. And a former student who is now in college that are going to speak,” said Brunson.

Brunson said the building may be new, but some things will not change.

“Even though the building itself is going to be gone, the feeling of community and the past and the history of that school is going to continue on,” said Brunson.

The ceremony begins at 6 p.m. in the grassy area near the gazebo.

Click below to hear Kristina Brunson visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

KristinaBrunson060517