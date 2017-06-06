Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Sexual Assault

A Hearne man is arrested on four charges after a jogger said he hit her, dragged her to an apartment and sexually assaulted her on Monday

night.

College Station police responded to a suspicious person call in the 700 block of Highlands, near Luther Street.

According to the responding officers, a black man, struck the officer’s vehicle with his hand and started making erratic comments.

At the time, the victim pulled up in a vehicle and stated he was the the man that physically assaulted her and dragged her inside a nearby residence he had burglarized.

Inside the residence, the suspect continued to hit the victim and attempted to rape her. Eventually the suspect became distracted and the victim was able to free herself and escape.

Raymond Charles Bailey Jr., 30 years-old, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a habitation, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.



Courtesy of CSPD:

On 06/05/17 at approximately 2240 hours CSPD officers responded to the 700 block of Highlands for a suspicious person call. The reporting person stated that someone was at the door to their home and demanding entry and trying to open the door. While officers were searching the area for the person, a black male (later identified as the suspect) approached an officer and struck the officer’s vehicle with his hand. The suspect then began making erratic comments of a sexual nature to the officer. It was apparent to the officer that the suspect was intoxicated on some type of substance. At this time, a vehicle pulled up next to the officer and an occupant pointed to the suspect and stated that he had kidnapped her and attempted to sexually assault her.

Both officers on scene then placed the suspect under arrest for public intoxication. While placing the male under arrest, the suspect began resisting the officers’ efforts. The officers were eventually able to get the suspect handcuffed. Several more officers then assisted them in searching the suspect and placing him in a patrol vehicle. Once he was secure, the officers were able to continue with their investigation.

After speaking with the victim and the witnesses, officers learned the following: The victim had been jogging on Luther St. As she turned onto Highlands St the victim was approached by the suspect. After a brief verbal exchange, the victim tried to run away. The suspect chased the victim, caught her, physically assaulted her and then dragged her inside a nearby residence that he had burglarized. The residence did not belong to the victim. While inside the residence, the suspect continued to assault the victim. He then sexually assaulted the victim as well.

Eventually the suspect became distracted and the victim was able to free herself and escape from the residence. She was able to flag down a passing motorist and flee from the area. CSPD officers had arrived in the area shortly after she fled. The victim had not been able to call the police yet when she saw officers talking to the suspect.

Detectives with CSPD responded to the scene. The residence that the suspect had burglarized was identified and property from the residence and the victim were found in the suspect’s possession. Additional evidence corroborating the victim’s statement was also found at the scene. Based on the results of the investigation, the suspect was identified and charged with the following offenses:

Raymond Charles Bailey, Jr 30 years old

Hearne resident

Aggravated Kidnapping

Burglary of a Habitation

Resisting Arrest

Public Intoxication

Aggravated Kidnapping (PC 20.04) occurs if a person intentionally or knowingly abducts another person with the intent to inflict bodily injury on the person or violate or abuse the person sexually. This is a First Degree Felony punishable by between 5 and 99 years in prison or life and/or a fine not to exceed $10,000.

This case is still being investigated and has been turned over to the criminal investigation division. Anyone with information please contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.