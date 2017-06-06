Former Bryan Police Officer Arrested For Making An Improper Visual Recording

On June 6, 2017, former police Officer Paul Silva turned himself in to the Bryan Police Department for an offense that occurred on May 11, 2017. Paul Silva was charged with Invasive Visual Recording.

The victim, a 20 year old female, made a report to the Bryan Police Department on May 12, 2017. The victim advised that Paul Silva, a police officer with the Bryan Police Department since June 2016, made a visual recording of an intimate encounter without her knowledge. The offense occurred when the officer was off duty.

The Bryan Police Department immediately launched two separate investigations into the matter; an internal investigation and a criminal investigation. Paul Silva resigned as a result of the internal investigation the afternoon of May 12th. The criminal investigation was presented to the District Attorney and County Attorney and resulted in an arrest warrant on June 5th.

Statement from Police Chief Eric Buske: “There is nothing more important to the members of the Bryan Police Department than the trust of the citizens we serve. We uphold our officers to the highest standards and when they violate the citizen’s trust this department will hold them accountable.”