Aggies Selected As Super Regional Host, Begin Play Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The NCAA announced that Texas A&M will host the Davidson Wildcats in a Division I Championship Super Regional best-of-three series at Olsen Field on Blue Bell Park beginning Friday.

The best-of-three series will be played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday’s game is slated for 2 pm and will be televised on ESPN2. Saturday’s game will be at 5 pm on ESPN2. If necessary, Sunday’s game is slated for 5 pm and will air on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.

TICKET INFORMATION

SEASON TICKET HOLDERS

As a season ticket holder, you may reserve your season ticket location for Super Regional games hosted by Texas A&M. To guarantee your ticket order, reservations must be received by Tuesday, June 6 at 5 p.m. and can be done one of the following ways:

Email tickets@12thmanfoundation.com,

Visit the 12th Man Foundation Ticket Center, or

Call our office at 888-992-4443

TICKET PRICES

All Session Super Regional prices are:

$55 All-Session Reserved (club, suite, lower level)

$45 All-Session Reserved (upper deck)

Ticket prices listed include a $5 ticket fee.

PAYMENT

Payment is due when reserving tickets. If making a reservation by email, the credit card last used on your account will be charged. To use a different card, please call our office.

TICKET DELIVERY

Tickets will be shipped via Flash Seats on Wednesday, June 7. See below for information regarding Flash Seats.

PARKING

Season ticket holders with Blue Bell parking will receive the same parking for Super Regional games. Parking is $5 per game. Blue Bell parking will be shipped by email on Wednesday, June 7.

There are no advance purchase options for Reed Arena. Parking can be purchased upon arrival to the Reed Arena lots or via the Park Me application beginning June 7.

LAWN/SRO TICKETS

In addition to reserving your season ticket location, you may request Lawn/SRO all session tickets filled as All Session Lawn/SRO tickets. They are priced as follows:

$25 All-Session Lawn/SRO (Adult)

$15 All-Session Lawn/SRO (Youth)

$15 All-Session student

Ticket prices listed include a $5 ticket fee.

All requests will be filled according to current priority point rankings and available seating.

NON-SEASON TICKET HOLDERS

Public tickets, if available, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. 12th Man Foundation donors who are not baseball season ticket holders will have access to purchase tickets at 9 a.m.

There is a limit of six (6) tickets per account.

STUDENTS

Limited tickets will be available to students who scanned in with their Sports Pass to games at Blue Bell Park this season. There is a limit of one (1) ticket per UIN.

A limited quantity of Student All-Session tickets* are available for $15 and can be purchased here. Students may purchase one (1) ticket per UIN. Tickets are limited and subject to availability on a first-come, first-served basis.

This exclusive sale will conclude at 5 p.m., June 6. Please note that Sports Passes are not valid for post-season events.

*Student tickets will be valid on a first-come, first-served basis in section 203 as general admission seats, in the lawns located on the grassy areas outside the seating bowl, and Standing Room Only which is limited to the main concourse of the stadium.

TICKET PICK UP

Student will call information will be sent by email once details are finalized. Students are required to present their Student ID to pick up tickets.

Students who did not attend a game this Spring may purchase public tickets, if available, Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics