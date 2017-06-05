Vote for Best of the Brazos Valley 2017

Voting is now open for Best of the Brazos Valley 2017.

Caitlin Curbello said there are 143 categories in this year’s pole, including the two most coveted awards, Best New Restaurant and Best New Business.

“It’s to show who is the best of the best. It means your business or you have convinced thousands if not tens of thousands of people to vote for you because of customer service and hard work,” said Curbello.

You can vote here or by paper ballot at participating locations.

Voting ends July 5th at midnight.

Click below to hear Caitlin Curbello visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

CaitlinCurbello060217