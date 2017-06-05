Two More C-Store Robberies

For the second time in as many weeks, a Bryan convenience store is robbed at gunpoint.

According to the Bryan police report, Friday around 6 p.m., three suspects entered the Easy Shop on La Brisa, while one suspect stayed in a blue Toyota 4 door as the lookout.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and fled in the vehicle.

There were several people in a game room attached to the back of the store, but the suspects did not make contact with them and no one was hurt.

Sunday night at 11:30 p.m., Bryan police responded to the EZ Mart on Finfeather for an armed robbery.

According to the report, three suspects with their faces covered entered the store with guns, while a fourth person acted as a lookout.

The suspects were unable to access the cash register and fled on foot without any merchandise. No one was hurt.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).