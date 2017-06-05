Texas A&M Police Welcomes K-9 Officers to Force

For the first time in history, the Texas A&M police department welcomes two K-9 officers to the force.

Jackie, a Belgian Malinois, and Tyson, a German Shepherd, are both two years-old.

Lieutenant Bobby Richardson said the dogs and their officers trained in California from June to December 2016, where they completed a 280-hour mobile odor detection course.

“They’re going to be able to recognize component in explosive devices so we are excited about that with all the crowds that come to campus and the large events we hold,” said Lt. Richardson.

Lt. Richardson said Jackie and Tyson were given to the department by Texas A&M Regent Tony Buzbee ’90, 12th Man Foundation Board Trustee John D. Schiller Jr. ‘81 and K9s4COPs, a non-profit foundation that helps to build a safer future by placing police dogs in communities and schools.

Click below to hear Lt. Bobby Richardson visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

