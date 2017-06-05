Home » Featured Stories, News » Major Accident Leaves One Dead

One person is dead after a collision on SH 6 Monday morning at the Briarcrest exit.

Just before noon, a Honda passport had slowed for traffic and was rear-ended by a one ton Chevy truck.

This collision pushed the Honda, driven by 78 year-old Lilian Crocker of Bryan, into a Chevy Equinox, which was exiting onto the feeder road at the exit.

Crocker was transported to C-H-I St. Joseph where she died.

The driver of the truck was also transported with minor injuries.

The driver and a passenger in the third vehicle did not require medical attention.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for over two hours.

