Sunday’s Regional Regional Championship Game Postponed

HOUSTON, Texas – Sunday’s NCAA Division I Championship Houston Regional title game at Schroeder Park featuring the Texas A&M Aggies and a yet to be determined opponent has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be played on Monday. Game time has yet to be determined and will be set after the completion of Sunday evening’s contest between the Houston Cougars and Iowa Hawkeyes.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics