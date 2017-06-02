Second College Station C-Store Armed Robbery

Second College Station C-Store Armed RobberyFeatured Stories, News Friday, June 2nd, 2017
College Station police responded to the Rattlers store on Holleman Dr. W just before 4 a.m. for an armed robbery.
According to the store clerk, three black men dressed in hoodies and wearing bandanas over their faces, entered the store with handguns.
The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from the registers and store safe and merchandise before feeling on foot. The clerk was not hurt.
This is the second c-store armed robbery in as many days.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Jun 2 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.