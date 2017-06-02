Home » Featured Stories, News » Second College Station C-Store Armed Robbery

Friday, June 2nd, 2017

College Station police responded to the Rattlers store on Holleman Dr. W just before 4 a.m. for an armed robbery.

According to the store clerk, three black men dressed in hoodies and wearing bandanas over their faces, entered the store with handguns.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money from the registers and store safe and merchandise before feeling on foot. The clerk was not hurt.

This is the second c-store armed robbery in as many days.

