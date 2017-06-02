UPDATE: Online Petition Drive Closes To Remove Former Bryan ISD Superintendent From Kirbyville

Friday update:

An online petition calling for the voluntary or forced departure of Kirbyville CISD superintendent Tommy Wallis, the former Bryan superintendent, was closed Friday night.

The petition’s author described reaching 1,306 signatures as “amazing” and “great”.

But the author also noted signatures came from around the world, when the intent was to get support from those inside the district.

Before deleting the online petition from change.org, the author wrote they “urge all of you to state these opinions you have by contacting the TEA and the KCISD school board.”

The author went on to write “In fact, if you live within the school district, let’s start a paper petition to circulate around town so that it is 100% KCISD school district signatures. Let’s also take a stand at future school board meetings. It is clear that a lot of people feel strongly about this, and remember that a petition will not stop anything unless we take further action. We are all pumped up and talking about it now, so let’s go out and do something.”

The online petition followed the suicide of the Kirbyville high school principal and the resignations of the high school assistant principal and junior high principal.

The petition is named “Justice For Reeves”, a reference to Dennis Reeves, who took his life after he submitted his resignation following a meeting with Wallis and an assistant superintendent.

Original story:

A petition drive is underway calling for the voluntary or forced resignation of the Kirbyville school district superintendent.

Tommy Wallis, who started in Kirbyville last March, was forced out from Bryan ISD last October.

The petition was created on the website change.org.

Click HERE to be directed to the petition.

The petition follows the suicide of the Kirbyville high school principal and the resignations of the high school assistant principal and junior high principal.

The petition is named “Justice For Reeves”, a reference to Dennis Reeves, who took his life after he submitted his resignation following a meeting with Wallis and an assistant superintendent.

The petition states:

Kirbyville CISD Superintendent, Thomas Wallis, has not behaved in a manner that represents the core values and beliefs of the City of Kirbyville and Kirbyville CISD.

His unprofessionalism not only provoked the tragic event that took place regarding Kirbyville High School principal, Dennis Reeves, but has been dishonest, callus, negligent, and has caused additional grief and fear for the community.

The community of Kirbyville is asking the superintendent to resign, or for the Kirbyville CISD Board of Trustees to remove him from his position in the school district.