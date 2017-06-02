Intersection at Wellborn Rd & Greens Prairie Trail Closed this Weekend

Courtesy of TxDOT:

BRAZOS COUNTY – The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) contractor will be rising the elevation of the intersection at FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) and Greens Prairie Trail this weekend, from 6am on Saturday to 7pm on Sunday, to improve the grade to the adjacent railroad track. During this work, traffic will be open to one direction at a time with a pilot car along FM 2154. No access to or from Greens Prairie Trail on either side of the intersection will be allowed. The county road on the west side and city street on the east side will be barricaded to prevent access due to the elevation difference until the pavement can all be tied together late Saturday or Sunday.

TxDOT recommends drivers needing to go through this intersection to or from Greens Prairie Trail to find an alternate route during this time. Motorists coming through FM 2154 should be alert for extra signs, flaggers, pilot cars, police officers and should proceed through the intersection as directed.

This work is part of a TxDOT project to improve the intersection and add left and right turn lanes to Greens Prairie Trail and the new extension of Greens Prairie Trail on the west between FM 2154 and IGN Road. TxDOT is coordinating with the City and Hassell Construction who are widening Greens Prairie Trail to shift traffic to new pavement at the same time. Work began on the intersection portion of this project in October and is expected to be complete in July. This project is being constructed by Knife River Corporation-South of Bryan for $2.1 million.