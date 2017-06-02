Former Texas Rangers closer Dyson designated for assignment

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Sam Dyson has been designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers after the latest loss by their former closer.

Texas made the move before Friday’s series opener against Houston, two days after Dyson gave up two home runs and three runs in the 10th inning of a loss to Tampa Bay. It was the sixth loss of the season for Dyson. The right-hander was removed from the closer role in early May, and has blown all four of his save chances this season.

The Rangers reinstated reliever Jose Leclerc from the disabled list. He missed three weeks with a bruised finger.

Dyson had 38 saves last season when Texas won its second consecutive AL West title. He is 1-6 with a 10.80 ERA in 17 appearances for the Rangers this season.