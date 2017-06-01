Home » Featured Stories, News » Wednesday Night College Station C-Store Armed Robbery

Wednesday Night College Station C-Store Armed Robbery

Thursday, June 1st, 2017

An armed robbery at a College Station convenience store Wednesday night resulted in no injuries and the loss of an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

The holdup at the Valero on Harvey Road between George Bush East and Stallings Drive was reported at 11:25 p.m.

The clerk said identified the suspects as two black men wearing hoodies that covered their faces.

Both of the men had handguns.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

Posted by on Jun 1 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.

