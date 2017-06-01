Shewmake Earns All-America Status

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M second baseman Braden Shewmake joined the long and distinguished list of Aggie All-Americans as he was named to the Collegiate Baseball All-America First Team, the publication announced Thursday.

Shewmake is the 67th Aggie to earn All-America recognition and he becomes the 11th Aggie to be named an All-American in the last three years.

The rookie was the only freshman on the 17-player Collegiate Baseball All-America First Team and one of only four freshmen listed among the 80 honorees.

On the season, Shewmake is batting .343 with 40 runs, 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 65 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He ranks 12th in the nation in RBI and 16th in hits. Shewmake leads all Division I freshmen in hits, RBI and total bases.

The Wylie, Texas was recently named the SEC Freshman of the Year, as well as being tabbed to the All-SEC First Team and the SEC All-Freshman Team.

The Aggies return to action Friday when they play the Baylor Bears at the Houston Regional. The first pitch at UH’s Schroeder Park is slated for 2:04 pm.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics