SEC Men’s Basketball Conference Opponents Revealed

DESTIN, Fla. – The Southeastern Conference announced the men’s basketball opponents for each of the conference’s schools Thursday during the league’s annual summer meetings.

Texas A&M is slated to host Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and South Carolina in College Station while traveling to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt for road tilts. Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

As a league, the SEC is coming off an attention-grabbing 2016-17 season where it posted an 11-5 record in the NCAA Tournament and had three teams advance to the Elite Eight.

Texas A&M, which has drawn off-season Top 25 attention from numerous media outlets, stands to return one of the SEC’s formidable rosters to the hardwood for the 2017-18 campaign as the Aggies bring back four starters and 10 total players, representing 82.3 percent of the Aggies’ total scoring output.

Additionally, A&M will be boosted on the hardwood by the addition of freshman JJ Caldwell , a highly-regarded point guard who redshirted the 2016-17 season, and welcome another nationally-ranked signing class to Aggieland. 247 Sports regards Texas A&M’s incoming class as the 14th best in the country while ESPN slots the four Aggie commits among the top 12 players in the state of Texas.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics