Petition Drive To Remove Former Bryan ISD Superintendent From Kirbyville

A petition drive is underway calling for the voluntary or forced resignation of the Kirbyville school district superintendent.

Tommy Wallis, who started in Kirbyville last March, was forced out from Bryan ISD last October.

The petition was created on the website change.org.

Click HERE to be directed to the petition.

The petition follows the suicide of the Kirbyville high school principal and the resignations of the high school assistant principal and junior high principal.

The petition is named “Justice For Reeves”, a reference to Dennis Reeves, who took his life after he submitted his resignation following a meeting with Wallis and an assistant superintendent.

The petition states:

Kirbyville CISD Superintendent, Thomas Wallis, has not behaved in a manner that represents the core values and beliefs of the City of Kirbyville and Kirbyville CISD.

His unprofessionalism not only provoked the tragic event that took place regarding Kirbyville High School principal, Dennis Reeves, but has been dishonest, callus, negligent, and has caused additional grief and fear for the community.

The community of Kirbyville is asking the superintendent to resign, or for the Kirbyville CISD Board of Trustees to remove him from his position in the school district.