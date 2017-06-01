Local Law Enforcement Finishes CS Hotel Room By Room Search

Thursday evening update:

A four and a half hour room by room search of a College Station hotel by multiple local law enforcement agencies Thursday did not yield the person who was sought.

Brazos County sheriff’s chief deputy Jim Stewart says an employee of Hyatt Place said they saw Matthew Brown, who is the subject of an arrest warrant in the investigation of the death of Larry Goodman, Jr.

Stewart says the perimeter of the hotel…located on University near Lincoln…was secured at 11 a.m. The search started at 2 p.m. and ended at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to checking the interior of the hotel, a drone was deployed to look over the property.

The arrest warrant accuses Brown of Brown of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair the sheriff’s department investigation.

Thursday afternoon update:

Local law enforcement have been at a College Station hotel since around two o’clock Thursday afternoon looking for someone who is wanted in the investigation of the death of a Brazos County man north of Bryan early Tuesday morning.

A room to room search has been going on at Hyatt Place on University near Lincoln.

Access to the hotel and neighboring businesses are blocked.

Brazos County sheriff’s chief deputy Jim Stewart tweeted Wednesday night that an arrest warrant was issued for Matthew Brown.

Stewart told WTAW News the warrant accused Brown of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair the investigation of the death of Larry Goodman, Jr.

Stewart says they have preliminary autopsy results on Goodman, but they have not been released to the public.

Thursday morning update:

One Brazos County man considered a person of interest in the death of another area man early Tuesday morning is now the subject of an arrest warrant.

Chief Deputy Jim Stewart of the sheriff’s office tweeted the warrant has been issued for 28 year old Matthew Brown on a charge of tampering or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair their investigation.

Stewart said Brown and the victim, 53 year old Larry Goodman Jr., knew each other.

Neither Brown or Goodman lived at the home where Goodman’s body was found on the driveway.

Stewart said Goodman died following an undisclosed altercation.

Tuesday evening update:

The Brazos County sheriff’s office has released the identity of someone they are looking for in the death of a local man early Tuesday morning.

28 year old Matthew Brown is described as a person of interest in the death of 53 year old Larry Goodman Jr.

Chief deputy Jim Stewart says Brown and Goodman knew each other.

Stewart says an undisclosed altercation led to Goodman’s death outside the home of a a third person north of Bryan.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Tuesday afternoon update:

Brazos County sheriff’s investigators have spent all day at a home north of Bryan.

That’s after finding the body of a dead man on a driveway outside a home on Wilcox Lane, which is located off FM 974 north of FM 2223.

The man was identified as 53 year old Larry Goodman Jr. of rural Brazos County.

Chief deputy Jim Stewart said Goodman did not live at the home, but was there with people he knew.

Stewart says Goodman’s “associates” were still there when the first deputies arrived.

The only visible wound Goodman had was on his head, which Stewart declined to identify.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Original story:

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5000 block of Wilcox Lane off Tabor Road around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving a phone call about an unknown problem.

According to the report, deputies found a dead man. The area has been closed off to the public, while the investigation takes place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 361-4900.