CS Man’s Third DWI Arrest In 15 Months Followed A Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Thursday update:

A College Station man’s third DWI arrest in 15 months followed a fatal motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning.

36 year old Andrew Guedea was released from jail Wednesday after posting bonds totaling $14,000 dollars.

According to online court records, Guedea was arrested last September by College Station police and this past February by DPS. No trial dates have been set in those misdemeanor cases.

College Station police arrested Guedea for DWI with a prior conviction…which happened in 2006…and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A Bryan man, 22 year old Tyler Thomas, was killed after his motorcycle hit the rear of Guedea’s pickup just after Guedea pulled out of the Days Inn parking lot onto Texas.

According to the arrest report, the CSPD officer determined Guedea was reckless because he was driving while intoxicated, he disregarded the right of way pulling out of the parking lot, and his truck was the deadly weapon.

The officer reported the impact of the crash knocked off the truck’s driver’s side rear tire and the truck’s airbags were deployed.

Update Tuesday at 10:05 a.m.

Texas Avenue was closed for seven hours this morning while College Station police investigated a fatal motorcycle accident.

According to CSPD, a truck leaving the drive of Days Inn pulled in front of a southbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, traveling at a high rate of speed, struck the bed of the truck and was thrown several feet.

The 22 year-old from Bryan, who was wearing a helmet, died.

The driver of the truck, 36 year old Andrew Guedea of College Station was arrested for DWI.

Update Tuesday at 6:55 a.m.

The two northbound lanes are now open. The southbound lanes are still closed for further investigation.

Original story:

The 2500 block of Texas Avenue will be shut down in both directions for several hours this morning while College Station police investigate an accident that happened around 3 a.m.

According to the report, a truck leaving the drive of Days Inn pulled in front of a southbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist struck the bed of the truck and was thrown several feet.

The rider, who was wearing a helmet, was treated at the scene by paramedics, but died.

The identity of the motorcycle rider is being withheld until his family is notified. The accident is still under investigation.