College Station Chipotle Restaurants Affected By Data Breach

College Station’s two Chipolte restaurants are listed as being part of a data breach affecting customers credit, debit, and other payment cards.

The timeframe of what Chipolte calls “the payment card security incident” at the restaurant located at 815 University was between March 24 and April 18.

The timeframe at the restaurant located at 1505 University East was between March 26 and April 18.

Quoting part of the statement from Chipolte’s website:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (Chipotle) is providing further information about the payment card security incident that Chipotle previously reported on April 25, 2017. The information comes at the completion of an investigation that involved leading cyber security firms, law enforcement, and the payment card networks.

The investigation identified the operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale (POS) devices at certain Chipotle restaurants between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017. The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the POS device. There is no indication that other customer information was affected.

We regret that this incident occurred and apologize for any inconvenience. If customers have questions regarding this incident, you can call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. EDT.