Home » Featured Stories, Sports » My Aggie Nation Podcast: College World Series dreaming with A&M softball and baseball

My Aggie Nation Podcast: College World Series dreaming with A&M softball and baseball

Posted by Featured Stories, Sports Thursday, June 1st, 2017

In this week’s episode, Aggie baseball catcher Cole Bedford breaks down the Houston Regional of the NCAA baseball tournament. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor look back at the Aggie softball team’s run to Oklahoma City and preview the Women’s College World Series.

MyAggieNation_0531.mp3

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=116383

Posted by on Jun 1 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Sports.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-