My Aggie Nation Podcast: College World Series dreaming with A&M softball and baseball

My Aggie Nation Podcast: College World Series dreaming with A&M softball and baseballFeatured Stories, Sports Thursday, June 1st, 2017
In this week’s episode, Aggie baseball catcher Cole Bedford breaks down the Houston Regional of the NCAA baseball tournament. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor look back at the Aggie softball team’s run to Oklahoma City and preview the Women’s College World Series.MyAggieNation_0531.mp3
