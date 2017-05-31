Texas A&M’s home opener vs. Nicholls State set for 6 p.m. kickoff

The kickoff time for Texas A&M’s home opener against Nicholls State on Sept. 9 has been set for 6 p.m. (CT) at Kyle Field and will be broadcast on Newstalk 1620 WTAW and televised nationally by ESPNU. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Kyle Field has been a graveyard for non-conference opponents in recent years. The Aggies will seeking their 24th straight victory against out-of-conference foes on their home turf against the Colonels. The streak dates back to 2008 when the Aggies fell to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes, 41-23, on Sept. 20, 2008.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics