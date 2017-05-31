Rudder High School basketball coach Passes Away

Bryan ISD is saddened to announce the passing of Rudder Head Boys Basketball Coach Eric Jackson.

“We are very saddened by the loss of Eric Jackson but we are also very thankful for the influence he had on so many lives. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.” Lance Angel, Athletic Director

Coach Jackson has been the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Rudder for the past three seasons. Coach Jackson led the Rudder Boys Basketball team to the Regional Tournament this past year.

Coach Jackson led Houston Stafford to the State Tournament in 2009 and again in 2010. In 2010 he was named the Coach of the Year by the Houston Areas Basketball Coaches Association.

Coach Jackson played on the Bryan High Basketball team in the early 90’s. Coach Jackson also coached at Temple, Tomball, Grand Prairie, Hillsboro and Kennedy Middle School.

Story courtesy of Bryan ISD