Death of Longtime Blinn-Bryan Campus Vice President Barbara Pearson

The woman who led Blinn College’s Bryan campus for 21 years has died.

Barbara Pearson, who retired as vice president in 2012, spent 37 years at Blinn in a variety of positions.

She began as a history teacher and later was the campus bookstore manager and an academic adviser.

Dr. Pearson became the Bryan campus director in 1991 when Blinn was located in the former Townshire shopping center on Texas Avenue.

She was promoted to Blinn vice-president in 1995 and continued in that role until she retired in 2012.

Visitation is Friday from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. and services are Saturday at 1 p.m., both at Hillier Funeral Home in College Station.